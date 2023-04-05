HONOLULU (KHON2) — The police on the Big Island said that they have charged four men from Kona with child sex solicitation.

The suspects were captured through the multi-agency undercover operation program known as Keiki Shield.

Keiki Shield works to identify and arrest individuals who use the internet to seek out sex crimes against children.

Hawai’i Island Police said that between Friday, March 31 and Sunday, April 2, they partnered with the Hawaiʻi County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hawai’i Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Operation Keiki Shield consists of personnel and law enforcement officers from the Honolulu Police Department, Maui Police Department, Department of Attorney General, Homeland Security Investigations and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to conduct Operation Keiki Shield.

“Today, Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that four men were arrested and charged this past weekend as a part of ‘Operation Keiki Shield,’ an initiative focused on identifying and arresting offenders who commit internet-facilitated sex crimes against minors and rescuing victims of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” said the Office of Hawai’i Island Prosecuting Attorney.

This latest round of undercover operations took place in Kona via investigators who took to the internet to pose as underage teens.

Some of the charges included:

First-degree electronic enticement of a child.

Attempted promotion of pornography for minors.

Endangering the welfare of minor.

Bail for the four alleged predators ranged from $10,000 to $50,000.

“In lieu of a preliminary hearing, Grand Jury indictments were subsequently issued for all four men on April 5, 2023; and further proceedings will be heard in Circuit Court,” said Hawai’i Island Police Department.

On Nov. 7, 2022 the Naval Criminal Investigation Service announced four arrests in Hawai’i. Since 2019, the taskforce has arrested 28 suspects and achieved 16 convictions, according to the Naval Criminal Investigation Service.

In the 2022 Keike Shield Operation, NCIS said they arrested one National Guard member, two Sailors and one soldier.