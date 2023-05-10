HONOLULU (KHON2) — The following has been reported from Operation Firestorm.

Early Wednesday morning, May 10, a team comprised of investigators from several law enforcement agencies executed gambling and drug search warrants at various locations on Oʻahu.

According to Operation Firestorm, their efforts resulted in the arrest of individuals for 2nd degree electronic enticement of a minor and multiple drug and gambling offenses.

They found illegal drugs and gambling devices that were recovered as part of the operations.

“It takes extensive planning and coordination to conduct such an operation of this size, and we do this because these activities are also linked to other criminal activity,” explained Operation Firestorm Officials. “Today’s operation is the first, and more will be conducted at other parts of the island.”

Human trafficking investigators also checked on the welfare of employees of various spa and massages businesses on the Oʻahu’s Leeward side.

“I think all public officials whether it’s State Representatives, Senators, City Council members, the police, the prosecutors– more calls are made by our citizens in their neighborhoods about drug houses and about gambling houses than anything else,” declared Officials.

Police believe that these events attract criminals. They also believe they attract the “wrong kind of folks”.

According to police, there have been multiple shootings at the locations in question.

“So, I take my hat off to HPD for leading this effort to go after those locations; and we will work with them,” said Officials.

They went on further to express their views on creating a safer community.

“Whether it’s search warrants, whether it’s prosecuting those responsible, we will work with them to try to get those places shut down and make our neighborhoods both in urban areas and out in the neighborhoods to make them safer; so, we’re happy to be part of this,” said Officials. “This is justice beginning.”

Rep. Darius K. Kila (D-44, Honokai Hale, Nānākuli, Mā‘ili) took the opportunity to weigh in on this feat.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Honolulu Police Department for their efforts in ‘Operation Firestorm’ on the Leeward Coast,” said Rep. Kila. “We appreciate the level of collaboration that occurred between HPD, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, and residents in taking a stand against criminal activity and ensuring the safety of all residents, from keiki to kūpuna.”

He went on further to say that “by cracking down on illegal activity, we are sending the message that there is no place for crime in our district. When we work together, we will create safer communities together.”