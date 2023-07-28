HONOLULU (KHON2) — Local and federal law enforcement agencies continue to crack down on illegal gambling in the state. They targeted four locations in the Kalihi and Kaheka areas.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, on Thursday, July 27, law enforcement officers executed the search warrants as part of “Operation Firestorm”.

“This is the second Firestorm, and the public can expect to see more operations like this in the future,” said Police Chief Joe Logan. “Illegal drugs and gambling are often linked to additional criminal activity, including crimes of violence. HPD would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their commitment to making Oʻahu safer for everyone.”

Police said that people were arrested for multiple drug offenses with a fourth individual being arrested for electronic enticement of a minor.

“HSI special agents won’t ever relent when it comes to protecting our community by holding accountable those persons involved in activities that promote drug, gambling and weapons offenses,” said Honolulu Special Agent in Charge John F. Tobon. “We are proud to work closely with HPD to make Honolulu safer.”

According to HPD, drugs and cash were seized along with 45 gambling devices.

“HPD’s aggressive new approach to game rooms is improving neighborhoods across Oʻahu. Neighborhoods are safer and better for families without game rooms,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “We recently assigned a Deputy Prosecutor to handle the increased number of nuisance abatement and forfeiture cases HPD is generating.”

Police said that several investigations are ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

“I commend the Honolulu Police Department for its commitment in keeping our communities safe under Operation Firestorm. DEA is a committed partner and will continue to work alongside and in conjunction with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to safeguard the health and safety of our communities,” said DEA Honolulu District Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge Victor J. Vazquez.