HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police have confirmed that one man is dead after an incident precipitated an officer involved shooting.

On Sunday, April 30, Maui police said they responded to an incident that took place around 7:41 a.m.

Officers said they had received information on a Temporary Restraining Order Violation near mile marker 18.5 off Kamehameha V Highway in Wailua, Molokaʻi.

According to police, their preliminary investigation has shown the following information.

When officers arrived at the location, two officers came into contact with a 40-year-old Kaunakakai male who was wielding a weapon.

The Kaunakakai male advanced toward the officers. At the same time, the officers deployed their stun guns.

However, the stun guns proved to be ineffective in subduing the male. This led both officers to discharge their weapons.

Once he was down, the officers performed life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived on the scene.

The male was then transported to the Molokaʻi General Hospital in order to receive treatment. He succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

Maui police said, “the victim’s identity is currently being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends”.

Maui police also said that both officers have been placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated. They indicated that this move is “standard procedure”.

This incident comes after a man on the Big Island was arrested for an alleged murder where he allegedly used a sword to kill a woman.

He then allegedly consumed poison before officers arrived. He is now in the hospital in serious condition.