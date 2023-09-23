HONOLULU (KHON2) — A search is underway for a suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after two men were killed in Waianae early Saturday morning.

In a press conference, the Honolulu Police Department detailed that the incident happened after an argument escalated at the Waianae Boat Harbor just before 1 a.m.

“Gunshots were heard and multiple vehicles were seen leaving the harbor,” said HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes.

Thoemmes confirmed four victims were involved in the shooting. A 21-year-old man was found dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man later died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Two other victims were taken to the hospital: a 21-year-old woman in critical condition and an 18-year-old who remains in stable condition.

Police are investigating.