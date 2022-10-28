HONOLULU (KHON2) — Prosecutors have announced that the man involved in the death of a man in Downtown Honolulu was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Wednesday.

According to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Razi White, 31, was indicted and charged with one count of murder in the second degree.

Prosecutors said White was first charged earlier in May. However, the Hawaii Supreme Court’s decision in State v. Obrero in September forced prosecutors to go through procedures to have White charged again.

“The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office is working overtime to deal with the serious consequences of the Obrero decision,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in relation to the indictment.

Alm went on to explain that “this is now the second time that HPD officers and detectives, the medical examiner, the trauma surgeon who treated the victim, and witnesses to White’s alleged crime have had to testify just so White can be charged and go to trial, where they will need to testify a third time.”

Honolulu prosecutors said White’s case is one of more than 160 criminal prosecutions that were impacted by the Supreme Court ruling.

White’s bail was set at $500,000 and he remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center pending trial.