HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man and woman have been sent to the hospital following an assault in a Mililani parking lot.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a patient was apparently run over by a car and then assaulted.

The Honolulu Police Department said they have opened an aggravated assault investigation.

EMS said the two patients included a 37-year-old woman in critical condition and a 40-year-old man in serious condition.