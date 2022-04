HONOLULU (KHON2) — On April 23, police opened a second-degree murder investigation after a 19-year-old man died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed that the victim is Suliasi Pakileata of Honolulu.

Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at around 7:45 p.m. and the patient was pronounced dead at the parking lot of Shima’s Supermarket.

It is currently unknown what caused the incident. Police are investigating.