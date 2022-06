HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police said a male suspect was arrested in connection to a burglary in Waikiki on Friday morning.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the incident happened at around 5:09 a.m. when the suspect entered a home without permission and committed a crime within.

Officers then located the suspect within the home and placed him under arrest for burglary in the first degree.

The suspect is currently in custody as police investigate the incident.