HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Police Department, the 19-year-old murder suspect Nainoa Damon’s parent that is an HPD officer remains on regular duty.

Damon was charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man on Round Top Drive. The incident occured early morning on March 18.

HPD’s Interim Police Chief Rade Vanic said there has been no reason to put the officer on desk duty.

“Right now our investigation does not indicate at this time that they were involved in any way or interfered with the investigation in any way of course that is still part of our ongoing investigation.” Rade Vanic, Interim Police Chief

Damon remains in custody, unable to post bail of $1,000,000.