KALOPA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i Island police has issued an advisory.

There is police activity in Lower Kalopa area of Hamakua district due to an officer involved shooting.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawai’i Police Department has asked that residents and visitors avoid the area as police are actively searching for the wanted male suspect.

Hawai’i Police Department said they are searching for an armed suspect that was last seen on foot in the area of Highway 19 near the 40 mile marker, Lower Kalopa area of Hamakua district.

The suspect was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and jeans.

Police said that he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Hawai’i Police Department said the suspect is armed and considered dangerous.

Avoid the area while the search ensues and report any suspicious activity immediately to 911.