HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a man was arrested for assaulting a law enforcement officer in the first degree early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened in Kapolei at around 1:59 a.m. while an officer was assisting security with a trespassing male suspect.

The 31-year-old suspect reportedly spat on the officer and then punched the officer causing bodily injury.

Police then placed the suspect under arrest for assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The suspect remains in custody pending investigation.