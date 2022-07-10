HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu Community Correctional Center inmate did not return to OCCC after being allowed out to attend a funeral, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The department said Mike Peato, 36, supposed to return by 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

He is described at 5’7″, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was being held pre-trial for robbery, promotion of a dangerous drug, and failure to appear in court.

If you know anything call state sheriffs at 808-586-1352 or call 911.