HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Jai Troche, 28, is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

He is accused of grabbing a nine-year-old girl and locking her in the men’s bathroom of the Hookipa Kahaluu Housing Community Center on Monday, Jan. 31.

He remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Troche’s trial is scheduled for April 25.