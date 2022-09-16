HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 23-year-old Oahu man pleaded guilty on Thursday, Sept. 15, to two counts of bank robbery, one count of armed bank robbery and one count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery. Micah Roman-Santos’ sentencing is set for Jan. 25, 2023.

“Roman-Santos callously victimized multiple people and businesses, violently disrupting what should have been an ordinary workday,” U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors said in a statement. “Protecting our community from such violence and threats of violence remains a high priority of the Department of Justice and this office.”

Roman-Santos committed a series of robberies last October, according to information presented in court, targeting places on the westside.

TIMELINE

Oct. 1 — Roman-Santos robbed a bank in Aiea and threatened to shoot the teller. He stole $348.

Oct. 2 — He attempted to rob a Kapolei restaurant and threatened to kill the manager who refused to give up money. Roman-Santos then punched the manager and ran away.

Oct. 4 — Roman-Santos robbed a bank in Waianae and threatened to shoot the teller. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Hawaii, he also displayed what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. He stole $900.

Oct. 7 — Roman-Santos robbed a bank in Kapolei and claimed to have a gun. He stole $1,100.

In total, Roman-Santos robbed three banks in October 2021.

He faces up to 25 years in prison for the charge of armed bank robbery, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to five years. For the charges of bank robbery and Hobbs Act robbery, he faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

This conviction is the result of a multi-agency investigation by the Honolulu Police Department and FBI.