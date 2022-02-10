Oahu man charged with sexually assaulting a minor in Kailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu man was charged with kidnapping and sex assault of a minor after an incident that happened on Feb. 2 in Kailua, according to court documents.

It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m., and the documents identified Luke Ramos as the male suspect who assaulted a 13-year-old girl inside a bathroom at Kalama Beach Park.

He is currently in police custody, and his bail was set at $750,000.

According to the documents, the girl was at the beach with friends, but she later separated from them when she went to the bathroom.

Afterward, the documents stated an unknown male entered that bathroom, pushed her into a stall and began to assault her. She managed to run away.

Honolulu police arrived at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 and got a description of the suspect, but no arrests were made at that time.

Then, court documents revealed that officers responded to a report of a suspicious man trying to enter a Kailua home on Feb. 3. Police arrested him on suspicion of theft, but they noticed he matched the suspect’s description.

After further investigation, Honolulu police positively identified Ramos as the suspect who assaulted the girl, and he was arrested for third-degree sexual assault, which was also reported in the documents.

The Honolulu Police Department will continue to investigate this incident.