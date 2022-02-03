Oahu man charged with sex assault, kidnapping female minor in Windward Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 28-year-old Oahu man, Jai Troche, was charged with first-degree attempted sex assault, third-degree sex assault and the kidnapping of a female minor in Windward Oahu.

According to court documents, on Monday, Jan. 31, Troche forced the victim into the men’s restroom of a community center and assaulted her.

It was also reported that the victim screamed for help but Troche had covered her mouth which restricted her from breathing and caused her to pass out.

The documents go on to state that the victim’s mother heard the neighbors scream that someone had dragged the victim into the men’s restroom. The victim’s mother then noticed Troche exiting the men’s restroom and attempting to run away but witnesses were able to hold Troche until police arrived.

Troche made his first court appearance on Thursday, Feb. 3.