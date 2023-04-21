HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly six years after a man’s body was found on Maili beach, the suspect involved has been found guilty.

According to Honolulu prosecutors, Kamaua Van Gieson, 23, is guilty of murder in the second degree for stabbing 18-year-old Dustin Molin.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Van Gieson, 23 will face life in prison with the possibility of parole when he’s sentenced in September.

Prosecutors said evidence presented during the trial showed Van Gieson was angry that his ex-girlfriend appeared to be starting a relationship with Molina. So he stabbed Molina in the neck at Maili Beach and took his body into the ocean on Dec. 4, 2017.

“There are no winners in a case like this. A young man lost his life. Another young man faces a long prison sentence. A young lady was traumatized,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The next day after the incident, beachgoers found Molina’s body.