HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Honolulu Police, on Friday a man tried to enter a business on Kapolei Parkway by shattering the front door with a hammer. A few weeks before, police said a man removed a ceiling panel and entered an Aiea business through the roof.

HPD reports, the man took items and tried to steal a safe before leaving. The company told KHON2, it’s unfortunate that small businesses continue to be hit by thieves and others agree.

“When they’re going through those extremes you just wondering what’s next,” said Eric Phillips, Island Paddler Owner.

According to HPD’s crime mapping, from Nov. 16 to Dec. 13, there were 627 thefts, 155 burglaries and 38 robberies. Island Paddler on Kapahulu is taking precautions after HPD reported its neighbor was robbed at gunpoint in September.

“We’ve got cameras up ready for that stuff, we’ve got friends in the neighborhood and also business insurance. We’re prepared, but hope that it never happens to you,” said Phillips.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s office said surveillance video is crucial in building cases, especially after a recent Appellate Court decision.

“We can now have police officers identify suspects from a surveillance video,” said Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecutor. “So they don’t have to be there at the time. If they see it later, we can make a case that way.”

Security companies said they’re seeing an increase in businesses requesting upgraded security systems, hoping new technology can keep criminals away.

“Things like red and blue strobes and includes smart analytics that are able to recognize an individual when they crossed an intrusion zone and it sets off an actual audible siren or even a pre-recorded voice prompt,” said Micah Watts of Aloha Alarm.

Police said, businesses can also prevent break-ins by, keeping front windows clutter free so there’s two-way vision into the store, being aware of people posing as customers who are scoping out the shop and not accepting large bills to limit cash kept in store.

“It’s hard enough to make a living in Hawaii let alone someone stealing your stuff,” said Phillips.