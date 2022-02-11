Oahu business owners say HPD staffing shortage hurting bottom line

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu business owners are speaking out saying the lack of police officers on patrol is hurting their bottom line. This, after the police officers union, SHOPO, called on the department to address the staffing shortage.

Business owners in Kapolei share similar stories as many of them have become victims from the rash of thefts and burglaries.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“They’ve been on a tear for the last couple of months,” said Bev Brennan, co-owner of Barbers Point Bowling Center. “I think Linda told you they got the golf course two weeks before us and got some pretty big equipment out of there.”

Barbers Point Bowling Center was burglarized twice in two months. Same goes for Hawaii Truck Parts.

“It’s frustrating I wish they had more police presence,” said Tessie Ryusaki, owner of Hawaii Truck Parts. “It’s sad, it seems like we have to protect our own businesses.”

SHOPO says HPD is ignoring the problem, and said many areas across Oahu don’t have enough officers on patrol. SHOPO called on the department to approve more overtime. Business owners also point out that with the growing population in Leeward Oahu over the years, HPD should assign more officers.

“At what point do they say give me a head count somebody? That’s not enough police for the residents, for the businesses,” said Brennan.

HPD says since 2020, 18 officers have been added to the Kapolei district. HPD responded to SHOPO’s claims with a statement saying, “To say that a neighborhood or beat would not receive police services due to understaffing is incorrect and a scare tactic.”

Some business owners say they have to take more precautions.

“My husband and I got our own permits, guns, and we go training, to make sure we’re protected in our own business,” said Ryusaki.

Some are working with other businesses to set up a watch group.



KHON2 asked City Council Chair Tommy Waters about additional funding for HPD so it can approve more overtime.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

In a statement he says, “We are always looking for ways to enhance public safety, including looking at alternative funding sources through raising traffic fines at the legislature… I am committed to working with the Administration, HPD, and SHOPO to ensure the safety of our residents.”