HONOLULU (KHON2) — Good Friday was anything but its name for East Maui Watershed Partnership (EMWP) after staff and volunteers arrived at their baseyard on Piiholo Road and discovered that the tool shed was broken into.

“We showed up that day to do a volunteer native out-planting trip for a local high school environmental club. Normally we would be off for the holiday; instead, we came to work to find on Good Friday that we were robbed with bolt cutters left behind,” said Allison Borell, EMWP Community Outreach & Education Liaison.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Several gas powered tools were stolen, including two chainsaws, two weed eaters, two augers, power tools, new ice chests and a Honda EU1000 generator. Borell said they need these tools to complete important field work.

“We use the gas powered tools to help clear fence lines and maintain fences from fallen trees so invasive ungulates cannot enter the protected watershed. We use the ice chests and generator for longer operations that require us to camp and the power tools for a multitude of operations in the field and at the baseyard to fix and maintain equipment,” Borell explained.

Borell said they have already looked into replacing some of these items; however, there are none currently in stock on the island. It will take some time to replace them, she said, which will affect their operations.

On April 15, 2022, East Maui Watershed Partnership’s baseyard located on Piiholo Road was broken into and robbed sometime in the night. They are asking for donations to replace the stolen items. (Courtesy: East Maui Watershed Partnership)

On April 15, 2022, East Maui Watershed Partnership’s baseyard located on Piiholo Road was broken into and robbed sometime in the night. They are asking for donations to replace the stolen items. (Courtesy: East Maui Watershed Partnership)

On April 15, 2022, East Maui Watershed Partnership’s baseyard located on Piiholo Road was broken into and robbed sometime in the night. They are asking for donations to replace the stolen items. (Courtesy: East Maui Watershed Partnership)

On April 15, 2022, East Maui Watershed Partnership’s baseyard located on Piiholo Road was broken into and robbed sometime in the night. They are asking for donations to replace the stolen items. (Courtesy: East Maui Watershed Partnership)

On April 15, 2022, East Maui Watershed Partnership’s baseyard located on Piiholo Road was broken into and robbed sometime in the night. They are asking for donations to replace the stolen items. (Courtesy: East Maui Watershed Partnership)

On April 15, 2022, East Maui Watershed Partnership’s baseyard located on Piiholo Road was broken into and robbed sometime in the night. They are asking for donations to replace the stolen items. Pictured is one of their field staff using a chainsaw. (Courtesy: East Maui Watershed Partnership)

People can help by donating to offset the costs associated with replacing these items.

Click here to donate.

EMWP will still have their Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Training event on Thursday, April 28, for tour guides. Anyone can attend. For more information, click here.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Anyone with information about the stolen items is asked to contact the Maui Police Department.