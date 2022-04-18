HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported an unknown male suspect fled the scene after robbing a 50-year-old man.

According to HPD, it happened around 5 a.m. on Monday, April 18, in the Waikiki area.

When the 50-year-old man was waiting for the city bus, HPD reported an unknown male suspect went up to him with a handgun and demanded for his property.

HPD added the suspect also punched the 50-year-old in the head, then left the area with the victim’s things.

No arrests were made as Honolulu police continue to investigate.