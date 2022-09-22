HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a robbery incident that occurred in the Waianae area on Wednesday, Sept. 21, just before 10 p.m.

Two male suspects demanded money from a local business using a handgun, according to police reports.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

One of the suspects allegedly kicked a 73-year-old man, causing him to fall to the ground. There were no reported injuries to the other victim, a 66-year-old woman.

The two suspects ran away without any money or stolen items.

No arrests have been made at this time.