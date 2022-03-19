HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police said, Nainoa Damon, the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man, turned himself into the Wahiawa police station on Saturday at around 2:10 p.m.

Damon, 19, is now in custody for murder. Honolulu police have been looking for him since he became a suspect involved in the shooting that happened at the popular Tantalus lookout on Friday, March 18.

The incident occured at around 1:45 a.m. at the first lookout of Round Top Drive.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, there were two suspects, one being Damon who fled the scene in a white 1998 Toyota Camry, and the second suspect being his passenger.

The second suspect was described as a male approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall who was last seen wearing a black ski mask and all-black clothing.

Along with the man that died another victim was also involved.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can also be sent to CrimesStoppers or via the P3 Tips app.