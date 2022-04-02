HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials revealed that the man charged in connection with the fatal shooting at Round Top Drive was arrested at Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) for a separate incident.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), Nainoa Damon was arrested at OCCC for first-degree attempted murder and two firearm offenses.

Damon was suspected of firing into a vehicle that was occupied by three males in January 2021, said HPD. The incident occured in Kunia.

HPD added that one male was struck and the other two were not injured.

After the arrest, HPD said that Damon was released as police investigate the attempted murder.

However, Damon continues to be confined at OCCC for his charges relating to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old male that occured on March 18, 2022. His charges included second-degree murder, robbery, terroristic threatening and firearms offenses.