HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a possible murder that happened on Lewers Street and Kalakaua Avenue at around 10:15 p.m.

According to HNL Info alerts, there is a road closure at Kuhio Avenue and Lewers Street due to a police investigation.

Honolulu EMS said paramedics arrived on the scene to find a male in his 20s who suffered a gunshot wound. The man was in critical condition and was transported to a trauma center.

It is currently unknown what happened and if any arrests were made.

Information will be updated as officials reveal more about the incident.