HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a 58-year-old man was charged on Wednesday night on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and several firearm offenses. The charges stem from a shooting incident in Chinatown that killed a 24-year-old woman at a bus stop.

The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 19. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and charged on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The suspect has been identified by police as Tony Johnson.

According to HFD, witnesses reported that the 24-year-old woman was seated at the bus stop when she sustained a gunshot wound to her head. She was transported to the nearest hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

HFD said the investigation revealed that the victim was arguing with a male before being shot. People at the scene were initially uncooperative and did not provide information at the scene.

At this time, police said it does not appear to be a random act.

Johnson is expected to be in court on Thursday, Aug. 25. His bail was set at $2 million.