HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department have opened a robbery investigation in Kahala and two more in the Kapuhulu area.

According to police, the incident in Kahala happened early Wednesday morning when a male suspect reportedly grabbed merchandise and threatened a cashier with a machete.

The suspect then fled the establishment.

HPD has yet to make any arrests but is investigating a robbery in the first degree.

Over in the Kapahulu area, on Tuesday night, a male suspect used a handgun to demand money at a local retail establishment. After the suspect got an undisclosed amount of money he fled on foot and remains at large.

Shortly after, officers were sent to another scene in Kapahulu where a 36-year-old male suspect allegedly used force against a security officer while attempting to exit a store with merchandise.

The suspect was positively identified and arrested for suspicion of robbery in the second degree. He has been released pending investigation.

HPD said the security officer involved had a slight injury from the incident.