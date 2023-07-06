HONOLULU (KHON2) — Additional details are being released about the Maui Police Department’s unattended death investigation in Kula. Maui police confirm that hunters found human remains wrapped in plastic.

“It’s pretty shocking to hear something like that, especially today’s news saying that it was wrapped in plastic which makes it even scarier,” said Fran Kihara, Henry Fong General Store owner.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to Maui police, officers responded to a property off Keanuhea Street in Kula Wednesday, July 5 around 4:33 p.m. regarding possible human remains found.

Police said, detectives and crime scene personnel from the criminal investigation division arrived on scene at 4:58 p.m. to conduct the investigation.

Residents who live nearby in the Waiohuli Hawaiian Homestead area said the details are disturbing.

“Just the fact that it was really close to my house it’s just very worrisome,” said Tina Keliikupakako-Kauhola, a Kula resident. “Everyone’s pretty much on an acre lot. So, for the most part, it is a pretty quiet neighborhood.”

The Henry Fong General Store told KHON2.com the scene is behind its business, and it hasn’t seen anything out of the ordinary recently. The situation remains top of mind for many customers and the community.

“They’re talking about it, and one customer came in and said she’s so scared. Then, having another customer say that they live across the gulch; so, they’re worried about it,” said Kihara.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Maui police said, the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when they become available. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Maui police.