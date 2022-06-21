HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department arrested a person of interest for murder in the second degree on Tuesday, June 21.

Police officers went to the Kula Hospital emergency rom for an unresponsive woman on Sunday, June 19.

When officers arrived, they were informed that the woman was pronounced dead by the ER doctor who believed she was dead before she arrived.

The woman was later identified as Angela Johnson, 42, from Kula.