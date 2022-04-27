HONOLULU (KHON2) — Court documents revealed that the state is pushing to deny bail for the man charged with killing a Waipahu acupuncturist because he presents a serious risk of fleeing and is a danger to others.

It was reported that Eric Thompson murdered Jon Tokuhara by shooting him in the face four times after he discovered that his wife was having an affair with Tokuhara.

Documents said Thompson disguised his truck and himself and drove to Waipahu Depot Street where Tokuhara worked. Thompson parked several blocks away from Tokuhara’s business, walked there and shot the acupuncturist on Jan. 12.

Prosecutors said after first learning of the affair at the end of July 2021, Thompson forbade his wife, Joyce Thompson, from contacting Tokuhara. He also told her that she was not allowed to see her siblings.

According to court documents, Eric believed that his wife’s siblings had knowledge of the affair and aided in it. Joyce’s siblings were said to have babysat her child so Joyce could continue the affair.

Additional information to support the motion was that the suspect’s assets included his property valued at over $2 million. Eric also owns and operates the business “Island Bath Works LLC.”

Eric’s hearing will be on Thursday, April 28 at 8:30 a.m.