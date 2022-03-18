HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 33-year-old Molokai man accused of punching a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant pleaded guilty according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on September 23, 2021, when Hawaiian Airlines Flight #152 was in the air flying from Honolulu to Hilo at around 7:30 a.m.

Court documents state that a male flight attendant was moving down the aircraft aisle collecting trash from passengers. As he turned from one side of the aisle to the other, Steven Sloan punched him in the chest with a closed fist.

The victim was shocked by the unexpected punch and attempted to cover his body while creating space from Sloan. However, Sloan struck the victim again on the back left side of his head.

As he feared for his safety and those aboard, the victim told the other flight attendants to abandon their normal flight duties and monitor the doors of the aircraft in case Sloan went for them.

The captain of the plane returned the flight to Honolulu after being advised of the situation.

“Crimes committed on an aircraft while in flight can imperil the safety of all those on board,” said United States Attorney Clare Connors. “This prosecution demonstrates the potential federal criminal consequences of assaulting a flight crew member.”

Sloan’s sentencing is scheduled for August 4. He faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for the charges of interference with flight crew members and attendants.

In addition, he will face a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment for the charges of assault and a fine of $100,000.