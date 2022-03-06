HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety said sheriffs are searching for Andrew Schmitke who was reported missing from the Hawaii State Hospital on Sunday.

Schmitke was last seen at 12:30 p.m. wearing gray sweatpants, a blue t-shirt and slippers.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The 29-year-old is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and a shaved bald head.

The State Sheriffs asked that anyone who sees Schmitke should call them at 586-1352 or call 911.