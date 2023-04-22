HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Friday, April 21, it was reported that Dyllan Paulo-Leslie had escaped the Hawai`i Community Correctional Center located in Hilo.

On Saturday, April 22, the State Sheriff’s Office and the Hawaiʻi Police Department via the Department of Public Safety has confirmed that Paulo-Leslie was captured through a joint law enforcement effort.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

DPS said that they were notified at 1:25 p.m. that Paulo-Leslie was captured in the woods near the jail. They said he will be processed by Hawai`i Police for Escape 1 and eventually returned to PSD custody.

“I would like to personally thank Hawai`i County Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz, his officers, and our State Sheriffs for their excellent work in locating and arresting Paulo-Leslie,” said Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson.

Johnson went on to thank all that had participated in the escaped inmate’s capture.

“I also want to thank the surrounding community for providing important tips that contributed towards this capture,” added Johnson.

According to DPS, preliminary reports indicated that 27-year-old Paulo-Leslie had escaped from inmate housing.

It was reported that he scaled the razor wire fence on the Waianuenue Street side of the facility around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening.

According to police, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 HPD responded to a report of an active armed robbery on Kauhola St. in the Kaloko Light Industrial Park in Kailua-Kona. Paulo-Leslie allegedly brandished a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

On the same day, Paulo-Leslie was arrested on charges including “attempted murder, auto theft, reckless endangering, theft and multiple firearms offenses following an incident involving armed robbery, a car crash and shooting at an officer in Kailua-Kona,” according to HPD.

An internal investigation by Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety is in the process of determining how he escaped.