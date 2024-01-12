HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a new development in the Miske case as the court announced his daughter-in-law, Delia Fabro-Miske has accepted a plea agreement.

New court documents, filed Friday, show that Fabro-Miske has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of racketeering conspiracy and in return, the government will dismiss a bank fraud charge after sentencing.

The penalties for the racketeering charge include imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000, plus supervised release of up to three years.

She will also be assessed restitution, which will be paid to the victims affected by the crimes she has pled guilty to and is obligated to disclose her assets in full.