HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents of Mililani have been rattled by four violent attacks.

There was a beating of an elderly woman during a burglary.

A tire iron attack on a mother with her baby.

A murder and arson in the mililani high school parking lot, and the acid attack and attempted murder in a gym parking lot.

Mililani residents and board members at tonight’s neighborhood board meeting asked Honolulu police chief Joe Logan for more police presence and for this neighborhood to have its own station since it shares the district with Wahiawa and the North Shore.

Chief Logan said that overall crime and violent crime in Mililani are down compared to 2022 and noted that HPD did capture the suspects in these violent crimes.