HONOLULU (KHON2) — Through the physical and emotional scars that still haunt Davina Licon, she is speaking out to raise awareness of domestic violence. This, after surviving a chemical attack in April.

“These are just the scars, my skin is healing on its own and then I have grafted parts and that’s my whole arm and some on my stomach,” said Davina Licon, a chemical attack survivor. “My face is healing, the right side and my neck.”

Licon’s experienced chemical burns to 30% of her body. The 20-year-old is still recovering after being attacked outside of a Mililani gym. Licon’s ex-boyfriend, Paul Cameron, is charged with attempted murder and is accused of throwing acid and shooting at her according to court documents.

“I didn’t realize the severity of it, because I couldn’t see myself. I just knew I was in a lot of pain, but I didn’t know how bad it was. I was just like who could’ve done this to me? Why would someone want to hurt me so bad?”

Licon was in the ICU and spent three months in the hospital.

“At first I had to relearn how to do everything. I had to learn how to walk again. I had to learn how to feed myself, how to use my right arm. I just felt myself die, like my old self died.”

The 20-year-old said, the emotional pain still outweighs the physical.

“My depression comes out and I just want to lay in bed and do nothing and feel sorry for myself, but you can’t put yourself out to be the victim so just keep pushing and hopefully I’ll get back to where I was.”

Licon’s physical and mental scars are a reminder of her story. It’s one that she is now sharing.

“I just want to raise awareness, because it’s not okay. No matter the circumstances or anything, it’s not okay for someone to do that to someone. Always trust your intuition. If you have a bad feeling about someone, trust it. Don’t ignore the red flags. One thing I didn’t do was tell my family about stuff that was going on. That’s something that is very important to keep your friends and family aware and updated.”

At the time of the attack, the Texas-native was two weeks away from competing in her first body building competition. She said, her goal to compete one day keeps her going. Although she still has a long road to recovery with surgeries, facial reconstruction and laser treatments required, Licon said she is inspired to help others.

“I want to go to school and be a physical therapist now. So I can help other burn patients since I know what it’s like to go through it and I’m able to overcome it.”

For ways to support Licon and her family, click here.