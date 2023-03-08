HONOLLULU (KHON2) — There have been 121 mass shooting in the U.S. since Jan. 1. There have been 7,848 gun-related deaths, and there have been 43 children and 268 teenagers killed with guns in 2023.

Both sides of the debate feel that the other side is misinformed about the safety of guns.

But, one group has a monopoly on caring for those who are murdered in gun violence, moms.

Few will argue with a mother over her loss of a child, and even fewer would begrudge a mother for advocating for a safer society for her children.

2023 marks 10 years since Moms Demand Action was established. The advocacy group seeks to push legislators to consider the dangers of guns when creating laws that expand access to these weapons.

On Wednesday, March 8, MDA gathered at the Hawai’i State Legislature to advocate for stronger laws around conceal carry permits being issued in the State in the wake of the Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen.

“We are gathering at the statehouse today with a common goal, to end gun violence and save lives in communities across Hawai‘i,” said Erica Yamauchi, a volunteer with the Hawai‘i chapter of Moms Demand Action.

Hawai’i has been spared the devastation that the mainland has experienced at the hands of those wielding guns for harm.

“Right now, Hawai‘i has some of the lowest rates of gun violence in the nation; and we must do everything in our power to keep it that way. This session, lawmakers must step up and pass common-sense gun safety legislation, responding to the reckless Bruen decision by the Supreme Court,” said Yamauchi.

As gun violence continues to escalate, MDA has spent the last decade advocating for families and communities.

MDA said that they have sent over 300 messages to legislators encouraging them to support better parameters for conceal carry that takes into account public safety and the safety of keiki and Kūpuna.