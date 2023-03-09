KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation on Thursday night.

A police report explained that a 46-year-old male victim was approached by a male suspect who demanded money. The victim refused and a physical altercation broke out.

The suspect then tried to escape by running to a vehicle waiting nearby. When the victim attempted to follow the vehicle, he was allegedly shot several times.

The Honolulu Police Department said ammunition casings were found at the scene.

According to police, the victim was not injured but they are searching for the suspect.

Kaneohe Bay Drive was closed while police investigated, however, the road has since been reopened.

The road closure took place between Aumoku Street and Likelike Highway.