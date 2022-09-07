Maui police recovered this pellet gun on a school bus in the Kahului area on Sept. 7, 2022. (Courtesy: Maui Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police arrested a 15-year-old boy Wednesday morning on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and promoting a detrimental drug in the third degree.

The incident occurred on a school bus in the Kahului area after it was reported that someone was in possession of a firearm.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

At around 7 a.m., officers conducted at traffic stop and detained the 15-year-old boy. About 30 minutes later, they recovered a pellet gun and 1.35 grams of marijuana. The juvenile was arrested and then transferred to the Sheriff’s Department where he remains in their custody pending a hearing.

Police will remain on the Maui High School campus for the rest of the school day.

The Maui Police Department wants to assure the community that one of their top priorities is to make sure schools are safe. MPD has emergency plans and procedures in place to respond to an emergency event.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity on campus is urged to contact school staff, their School Resource Officer, or the MPD at (808)-244-6400. In an emergency, call 911.