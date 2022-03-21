WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department urged the public to be aware of recent telephone scams.

Police said people get a call on their phone from an unknown number.

What is the most recent scheme? Someone says that your home or roof needs repair. They get the money, but they do not do the work. Police said that licensed contractors and roofers do not go door to door to get business.

Other schemers may say that a family member is in an accident, was arrested or that you owe money.

Then the caller will ask for money.

Maui police advise you not to give out any personal information, don’t send money or agree to meet anyone to give them money.