Maui police recover drugs with street value of $122k in Lahaina residence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department recovered drugs with an estimated street value of $122,000 on Feb. 8 in Lahaina.
Crime Reduction Unit and Patrol Division officers executed search warrants at a Lahaina residence at around 4:30 p.m. The officers recovered marijuana, cocaine, marijuana cigarettes, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), tablets, psilocybin (mushrooms), Adderall and Alprazolam pills.
A stolen revolver and over $14,000 were aslo found at the residence.
A 22-year-old male and 20-year-old female were arrested, charges are currently pending.