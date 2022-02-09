Maui police recover drugs with street value of $122k in Lahaina residence

Drugs and money found in Lahaina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department recovered drugs with an estimated street value of $122,000 on Feb. 8 in Lahaina.

Crime Reduction Unit and Patrol Division officers executed search warrants at a Lahaina residence at around 4:30 p.m. The officers recovered marijuana, cocaine, marijuana cigarettes, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), tablets, psilocybin (mushrooms), Adderall and Alprazolam pills.

A stolen revolver and over $14,000 were aslo found at the residence.

A 22-year-old male and 20-year-old female were arrested, charges are currently pending.