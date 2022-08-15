HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department has reclassified an unattended death as murder after autopsy results revealed that the victim died under suspicious circumstances.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers responded to the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei after a 49-year-old man was found dead. The case was classified as an unattended death.

On Monday, Aug. 15, police reclassified the unattended death as murder. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kamuela Mawae at (808) 875-5411. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.