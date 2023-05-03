WAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — An incident involving officers occurred on Sunday, April 30.

Maui County police defended their decision to use deadly force in an officer-involved shooting on Molokaʻi.

Body camera footage and still images were released Wednesday, May 3.

Officers were called to a violation in the Waialua area when police said Nathaniel Naki approached the officers with a weapon.

Police said that one officer deployed his stun gun, which didn’t work. Both officers then fired shots, and Naki died at the hospital.

On Sunday, officers said they had received information on a Temporary Restraining Order Violation near mile marker 18.5 off Kamehameha V Highway.

According to police, their preliminary investigation provided the following information.

Two officers came into contact with a 40-year-old Kaunakakai male who was wielding a weapon when they arrived at the location.

The Naki then advanced toward the officers leading the officers to deploy their stun guns.

However, Officers said the stun guns proved to be ineffective in subduing Naki. This led both officers to discharge their weapons.

The officers performed life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived on the scene once Naki was down.

Naki was then transported to the Molokaʻi General Hospital to receive treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

Maui police also said that both officers have been placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated. They indicated that this move is “standard procedure”.

