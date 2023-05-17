HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Maui mother is asking motorists to drive safely as she deals with the heartbreak of helping her daughter recover from critical injuries. Police said the daughter was riding her moped when she was struck by a hit and run driver.

Joyce Croce has been by her daughter Jill’s bedside ever since she was airlifted to the Queen’s Medical Center. She said the doctor told her that Jill will likely be permanently disabled.

“The trauma of being dragged under a vehicle the distance of three football fields. She has almost no scapula bone, and no skin for a large portion of her back and buttocks,” said Joyce.

Maui Police said the 32-year-old moped rider was wearing a helmet and traveling southbound on Honoapiilani Highway near Wilikona place when she was run over.

Police said the driver left the scene without providing aid. A Good Samaritan followed the driver and helped police locate and arrest him. Police said alcohol and drugs are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Jill’s mother is grateful to the Good Samaritan and to others in the community for their support.

“For all those people, I just can’t tell you as a mother what that means. This child lived with me. She was a part of my life every single day,” said Joyce.

This comes at a time when there’s an alarming rate of fatal crashes involving motorcycles and mopeds statewide.

The Department of Transportation said 13 people have died on Maui this year compared to eight this time last year. A spokesman said it’s so important for car drivers to pay close attention around moped and motorcycle riders.

“It can have deadly consequences because there’s really not a lot of protection around these folks who are driving these motorcycles are mopeds,” said Jai Cunningham, spokesman for DOT.

Cunningham added that obeying the speed limit is also another critical safety factor and sharing the road doesn’t just apply to bicycles and pedestrians.

“This also is the case with motorcycles and mopeds. They may be not as visible as cars,” he said.

“Just be aware around you, and don’t even think of getting in a car if you’re under the influence of anything. I mean, this happened at 10 in the morning,” said Joyce.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim’s family.

The Maui driver was arrested for Negligent Injury and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence. He was released pending investigation.