KULA, Maui (KHON2) — The cause of death of a Maui woman was still unclear when she was brought into the Emergency Room at the Kula Hospital on Sunday, June 19.

According to Maui police, a 42-year-old woman, later identified as Angela Johnson of Kula, had been pronounced dead and that she was estimated to have been deceased prior to her arrival there.

Two days later, the Maui Police Department arrested Brian Sherrell, 54, of Kula on suspicion of murder in the second degree in connection to Johnson’s death.

Sherrell is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday, June 23.

Court documents stated that Sherrell caused the death in a heinous and atrocious, cruel way.

Sherrell remains in police custody and his bail was set for $1,000,000.