Maui man accused of hitting 73-year-old on bicycle is charged with negligent homicide, DUI

LAHAINA, Maui (KHON2) — A Maui man is in police custody with bail set at $502,000 on suspicion of hitting and killing a 73-year-old Lahaina man on his bike, according to court documents.

Court documents stated Saul Martinez, 52, was charged with negligent homicide, accident involving death and habitual DUI. He also asked for lower bail but was denied.

The court documents also reported Martinez must wear an alcohol ankle monitor for 90 days, not drive, comply with random drug testing as well as follow a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, police said Martinez was driving a pickup truck that rear-ended a 73-year-old bicyclist while traveling along Front Street. The bicyclist was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center where he died. Maui police said Martinez apparently fled the scene afterward but was later arrested.

Martinez previously pled guilty to a DUI for a separate case the week before the alleged hit and run, which was also included in the court documents.