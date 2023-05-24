WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Endangered species are rare and precious since their numbers continue to dwindle due to human interference and climate change.

On Wednesday, May 24, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said they have made a dent in Hawaiʻi’s illegal trade network in endangered animals.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement (OLE) executed a search warrant on Maui.

The search warrant took officers to Antique Freak Shop in Wailuku, on Tuesday, May 23 where they confiscated dozens of items.

“This was a joint effort between the Maui and Hawai‘i Island DOCARE branches and NOAA/OLE. The Maui Police Department processed the suspect,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla.

The 42-year-old shop owner was arrested and charged with 26 counts of prohibited wildlife trafficking (HRS 183D-66) and 26 counts of possession of endangered and protected wildlife (HAR 13-124-11 {1}).

His bail was established to be $250 for each of the misdemeanor charges, leading a bail estimate of $13,000.

“Law enforcement takes these violations seriously, and we hope this case serves as a warning to anyone who may be peddling or possessing items with the intent to sell, made from endangered or protected species,” added Redulla.

According to State law, no persons are allowed to sell, offer to sell, purchase, trade, possess with intent to sell or barter for any part or product from the following animal family, genus or species:

sea turtle.

elephant.

rhinoceros.

tiger.

great ape.

hippopotamus.

lion.

pangolin.

cheetah.

jaguar.

leopard.

monk seal.

walrus.

narwhal.

DLNR said that evidence collected from Antique Freak Shop while officers executed the search warrant included several species of threatened and endangered wildlife. These included whale tooth ivory, elephant ivory, walrus ivory and turtle shells.

Illegal ivory was recovered at Antique Freak Shop on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Illegal ivory was recovered at Antique Freak Shop on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Illegal tortoise shells were recovered at Antique Freak Shop on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Illegal ivory was recovered at Antique Freak Shop on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Illegal ivory was recovered at Antique Freak Shop on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Illegal ivory was recovered at Antique Freak Shop on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Illegal ivory and tortoise shells were recovered at Antique Freak Shop on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Illegal ivory was recovered at Antique Freak Shop on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Officials said the 42-year-old shop owner’s first court appearance will be in Wailuku District Court. The appearance is set to take place on June 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

While there is a mandatory fine of no less than $200 or imprisonment for up to a year for a first conviction, the State may elect to charge him under Hawai‘i Administrative Rules. Under these rules, he could be fined up to $10,000.