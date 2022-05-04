HONOLULU (KHON2) — On May 4, restaurant personnel reported to police that a female customer was yelling and refusing to pay her tab at an establishment on Maui.

The incident happened at around 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday when police responded to a restaurant on South Kihei Road about a report of disorderly conduct.

Restaurant personnel also said the woman refused to leave the establishment even after she was asked to several times.

The Maui Police Department later identified the woman as 38-year-old Corey Campbell of Massachusetts.

When police arrived at the scene, they said Campbell agreed to pay her tab but refused to leave the establishment despite multiple attempts by the officers.

Campbell was arrested and charged with refusal to leave the establishment and disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Kihei Police Station without incident.

Police said while at the station, Campbell was being placed into a patrol vehicle when she bit an officer’s arm.

She was charged with assault against a police officer in the first degree.

Campbell was taken to the Wailuku Police Station. Her bail was set at $7,000.

Officials said that medics treated and released the officer who was bitten.