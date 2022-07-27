HONOLULU (KHON2) — The active-duty U.S. Marine accused of stabbing his pregnant wife to death on the H-3 freeway was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Wednesday, July 27. He faces a second-degree murder charge.

Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, 29, is being held on $1 million bail.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

On Wednesday, July 20, police responded to the H-3 freeway near Marine Corps Base Hawaii where they located Tejeda-Castillo in the bushes nearby with apparent self-inflicted wounds. Witnesses told police they observed him standing over a female victim and stabbing her multiple times.

The victim was later identified as his wife 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi. Her sister told KHON2 that Alotaibi and Tejeda-Castillo were separated and weren’t living together anymore.

“She was planning to move back to Virginia, have the baby, buy a house, so she had plans,” said Nadin, Alotaibi’s sister.

During a news conference, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) also revealed that the couple was going through marital problems and were arguing before the time of the fatal stabbing.

Watch the news conference below:

“Domestic violence affects so many in our community and we must act to counter this scourge,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said of the indictment. “We will hold Tejeda-Castillo accountable for his alleged crime and ensure that he is kept locked up for many years to come.”

According to Lt. Deena Thoemmes, of HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, witnesses pulled over to try to help Alotaibi and restrain Tejeda-Castillo, who managed to get away but was eventually arrested.

“The male reportedly used the same knife that he was in possession of at the time of his arrest and injured himself,” Thoemmes said in a news conference.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Wilson Unga, Team Captain of the Department’s Domestic Violence – Felony unit. A second-degree murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.